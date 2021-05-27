Donovan Mitchell says he 'felt better than I anticipated' after return in Game 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell didn't sugarcoat it: He had some nerves about his ankle heading into Game 2. He was clearly confident that it was recovered enough for him to play — evidenced by how frustrated he was after being scratched from Sunday's Game 1. But going from controlled workouts to playoff basketball is a pretty big jump. No matter how much testing and practice he'd gone through, he didn't know how the ankle would respond until he actually played.