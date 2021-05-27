Coping with the auto-semiconductor shortage: Strategies for success
The automotive industry is running out of chips. The global semiconductor shortage that began in the first quarter of 2021 has halted assembly lines around the world, as the long lead time for the tiny silicon chips has slowed production of everything from smartphones and home appliances to driver-assistance systems. Major carmakers, including a US-based OEM, have already announced significant rollbacks in their production, lowering expected revenue for 2021 by billions of dollars.www.mckinsey.com