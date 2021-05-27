Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Coping with the auto-semiconductor shortage: Strategies for success

By Ondrej Burkacky
mckinsey.com
 13 days ago

The automotive industry is running out of chips. The global semiconductor shortage that began in the first quarter of 2021 has halted assembly lines around the world, as the long lead time for the tiny silicon chips has slowed production of everything from smartphones and home appliances to driver-assistance systems. Major carmakers, including a US-based OEM, have already announced significant rollbacks in their production, lowering expected revenue for 2021 by billions of dollars.

www.mckinsey.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Increased Demand#Supply And Demand#Market Demand#Consumer Demand#Power Supply#Oem#Ihs Market#Mckinsey Global Institute#Short Term Strategies#Success#Semiconductor Utilization#Sourcing Resilience#Real Demand Levels#Myriad Ways#Supply Chain Resilience#Demand Imbalance#Alternative Suppliers#Complexity#Global Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
SoftwareSDTimes.com

The key pillars to a successful shift-left strategy

The shift-left movement is already underway. Organizations can no longer wait to test at the end of the life cycle and hope things are in order before they release into production. Baking quality in from the beginning rather and testing quality later has become a key tenet in today’s software testing initiatives.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Procurement Contract Management Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SAP Ariba, IBM, Icertis, Oracle, Coupa

The latest independent research document on Procurement Contract Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Procurement Contract Management market report advocates analysis of SAP Ariba, IBM, Concord, Icertis, PandaDoc, Oracle, Coupa, Conga, Agiloft, Contract Logix, DocuSign, Hand, Weaver, SecureDocs, ContractPod Technologies, Inspur, ContractSafe, Smartdot, Seeyon, ManageEngine ServiceDesk, Gatekeeper, Parley Pro, Outlaw, Landray.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Global Active Optical Cable Market - Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth 2021 - 2027

The business intelligence report on Active Optical Cable market enables businesses and other stakeholders to enhance their revenue generation potential by effectively tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this vertical. It also encompasses all other crucial parameters such as key trends, driving forces, and lucrative prospects that impact the industry dynamics.
EconomyIPWatchdog.com

Patent Procurement and Strategy for Business Success: Building and Strategically Using Patents that Target the Right Infringers and Thwart Competitive Countermeasures

Successful patent strategies for business are inexorably tied to the quality of the patents upon which the patent strategies depend. The quality of a patent depends upon the capacity of a patent prosecutor to resolve a series of non-trivial patent application drafting and/or examination challenges in order to secure the issuance of a valid patent that includes claims that provide a desired scope of protection. Such challenges can involve subjecting complex and/or unwieldy subject matter to patent form in a manner that yields an accurate, clear and complete detailed description of the invention and well-crafted claims. Moreover, they can involve managing difficult patent examiners who require the amendment of claims as a prerequisite to advancing the prosecution of the application. The detailed description and the claims are the parts of the patent that can be employed by the practitioner to imbue a patent with attributes that optimize their support of patent strategies for business.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Construction Payroll Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021 - 2027

The latest research report on Construction Payroll Software market intends to provide opportunities to organizations operating in this industry through a detailed analysis of historical data along with the latest developments. The report outlines the top-winning strategies of the leading players, as prevailing trends, and major prospects. The report meticulously...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

The recent study on Intelligent Power Modules (IPM) market conducts a thorough assessment of this business vertical by elucidating the major development trends, restraints, challenges, and prospects that will define the industry dynamics in the forthcoming years. Proceeding further, it emphasizes on the key regional markets and identifies the top areas to further business expansion, while offering a detailed account of the established players in this domain. But that’s not all, it also explicates the footprint of the Covid-19 pandemic on the overall revenue generation and sheds light upon the prevalent business strategies adopted by leading organizations to adapt to the uncertainties in the industry.
yicaiglobal.com

Beijing, Shanghai Auto Dealers Face Supply Shortages as Global Chip Scarcity Worsens

(Yicai Global) June 8 -- The global automotive chip shortage, which began late last year and intensified this quarter, has hit China’s auto sales market. Over the past week, Yicai Global visited the 4S stores of more than 20 brands in Beijing and Shanghai and found that almost all dealers are facing vehicle shortages, and dealers generally are under greater pressure.
Economywtvbam.com

Chips shortage limits auto production in Brazil, automakers association says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Automaker’s plants in Brazil have reached a “production ceiling” after the first five months of the year, below pre-pandemic levels, due to a shortage of computer chips, the South American nation’s automakers association said on Tuesday. A semiconductor shortage has been affecting production of chips and...
Economyachrnews.com

Eight Simple Strategies for Surviving This Summer of Shortages

We thought the summer of COVID was going to be a challenge. It’s nothing. It’s this summer of shortages that will really challenge your ability to run your contracting business. Here are eight simple strategies to help your business survive the summer of shortages. 1. Pass Along Cost Increases Immediately.
Healthsouthfloridareporter.com

Successful Healthcare Marketing Strategies to Try In 2021

The medical services industry is huge and you will not survive without a marketing strategy. All businesses want to be at the top, that is why your medical center has to fight for its place under the sun. Let’s take a closer look at some of the marketing steps:. No...
Jobselearningindustry.com

Successful Instructional Design Models: Top ID Skills And Strategies For Newcomers

By signing in with LinkedIn, you're agreeing to create an account at elearningindustry.com and accept our terms of use and privacy policy. Common Characteristics of Successful Instructional Design Models. Add these characteristics to your selection criteria to find the best eLearning models today. Beyond ID Models: Crucial Instructional Design Skills...
Charitiesphilanthropynewsdigest.org

Strategies for nonprofit success in a post-pandemic landscape

A recent survey by the Nonprofit Finance Fund found that 60 percent of nonprofits experienced conditions in 2020 that threatened their long-term financial stability. As a result, most nonprofits had to reimagine how they engage with donors and the beneficiaries of their programs and services. Looking ahead, there are several strategies nonprofits can leverage to ensure their success in a post-pandemic world.
Career Development & Advicebizjournals

Three strategies to be successful and significant

I’m fortunate to know, and to have a friendship with, so many interesting, talented, and influential individuals. These friends are mainly fellow members of the National Speakers Association. Over my 41-year membership, one amazing individual, Nido Qubein, has shared his incredible insights with me and other NSA members as well...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Semiconductor Stocks Face Up To Chip Shortage As U.S. Government Plots Investments

The global chip shortage has disrupted manufacturing of everything from cars and washing machines to smartphones and toys just as industries struggle to recover from the pandemic slump. Supply chain problems could start to ease by next year, but semiconductor stocks will feel the geopolitical ripples much longer, experts say. And the imbalance is creating new winners, some losers and added cyclical risk.