newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robinson Township, PA

State leaders looking for ways to help local manufacturing businesses, workers

By Aaron Martin, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOOYw_0aDhQQLB00

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — During a hearing at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union hall in Robinson, the Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee heard testimony from local manufacturing, business and labor representatives about ways to make Pennsylvania more competitive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks]

The speakers raised several issues ranging from speeding up the permitting process to reducing the commonwealth’s net corporate income tax, which sits at 9.9% — the highest rate in the nation.

There was a sense of urgency in some of the testimony in the wake of US Steel’s decision to pull out of a $1.4 billion investment in its Mon Valley facilities.

“That’s why we wanted to come here to the carpenter’s hall. Talk to the trades, talk to businesses, talk to manufacturers. What is Pennsylvania doing right in attracting new investment, new companies, new businesses and creating new jobs? What are (we) doing wrong?” Senator John Yudichak of Luzerne County said.

The union provides a free apprenticeship program, and members showed interest in investing state dollars.

Among those to testify was Drew Simpson from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, which hosted the hearing at its Robinson facility. When the jobs come, Simpson says the union will be ready.

“We meet with these entities just like everyone does and say we are a viable option with many signatory contractors who can work for you and make sure local people are on this project. Not people who are outside of the state who are not paying local taxes and things like that.”

There were a couple of contentious moments over manufacturing needs and the impact on the environment. However, Simpson believes they can bridge that divide and find additional ways to help businesses.

Cox Media Group

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Robinson Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Us Steel#Business Development#Community Development#Corporate Development#Us Steel#Cox Media Group#Senate Community#Businesses#State Dollars#Manufacturers#Investment#Tax#Carpenters Union Hall#Senator John Yudichak#Luzerne County#Urgency#News Breaks#Free Wpxi Apps#Mon Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Robinson Township, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

BID NOTICE Robinson Township w...

Robinson Township will be accepting bids for the Robinson Township Rehabilitation of Distressed Slopes along Haddock Road. In general, the work on this project consists of two areas of slope repair, stormwater drainage system improvements and repairs, roadway restoration, and sections of guiderail replacement along the northern end of Haddock Road. Sealed bids are to be submitted online (www.PennBid.net) by Thursday June 3, 2021 at 10:00am, at which time they will be opened and read aloud at the Robinson Township Municipal Building, 1000 Church Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. All bid documents and solicitation details are available at no cost at: www.PennBid.net. For additional information, please contact Remington & Vernick Engineers at (412) 263-2200.