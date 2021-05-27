State leaders looking for ways to help local manufacturing businesses, workers

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — During a hearing at the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union hall in Robinson, the Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee heard testimony from local manufacturing, business and labor representatives about ways to make Pennsylvania more competitive.

The speakers raised several issues ranging from speeding up the permitting process to reducing the commonwealth’s net corporate income tax, which sits at 9.9% — the highest rate in the nation.

There was a sense of urgency in some of the testimony in the wake of US Steel’s decision to pull out of a $1.4 billion investment in its Mon Valley facilities.

“That’s why we wanted to come here to the carpenter’s hall. Talk to the trades, talk to businesses, talk to manufacturers. What is Pennsylvania doing right in attracting new investment, new companies, new businesses and creating new jobs? What are (we) doing wrong?” Senator John Yudichak of Luzerne County said.

The union provides a free apprenticeship program, and members showed interest in investing state dollars.

Among those to testify was Drew Simpson from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, which hosted the hearing at its Robinson facility. When the jobs come, Simpson says the union will be ready.

“We meet with these entities just like everyone does and say we are a viable option with many signatory contractors who can work for you and make sure local people are on this project. Not people who are outside of the state who are not paying local taxes and things like that.”

There were a couple of contentious moments over manufacturing needs and the impact on the environment. However, Simpson believes they can bridge that divide and find additional ways to help businesses.

