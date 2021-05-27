Miami Beach Beckons
If sumptuous luxury is the heart of the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, then art is its soul. Faena’s reverence for all things artistic is evident in its entry lobby—affectionately dubbed The Cathedral—which is decked in gold-leaf columns and lush murals by Argentine artist Juan Gatti. Glass doors tease the sight of the hotel’s most coveted art piece: Damien Hirst’s Gone but Not Forgotten, a nearly 10-foot-tall woolly mammoth skeleton gilded in 24-karat gold and encased in an enormous glass vitrine. The installation represents Faena’s penchant for showstoppers and its larger-than-life aura.fortlauderdaleillustrated.com