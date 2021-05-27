City Council takes aim at nuisance properties

Litchfield City Council set a public hearing for June 21 to review changes to city code relating to nuisance properties, specifically weeds and long grass. City Planner Hannah Rybak explained in a memo that the city’s code pertaining to weeds and grass has not been updated for “many years.” She recommended updates to code that would “provide clarity on maintenance requirements” and also seeks to streamline the process when the city has to tackle nuisance properties, such as mowing or removing weeds or brush from properties.