newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Litchfield, MN

City Council takes aim at nuisance properties

By BRENT SCHACHERER schacherer@hutchinsonleader.com
crowrivermedia.com
 3 days ago

Litchfield City Council set a public hearing for June 21 to review changes to city code relating to nuisance properties, specifically weeds and long grass. City Planner Hannah Rybak explained in a memo that the city’s code pertaining to weeds and grass has not been updated for “many years.” She recommended updates to code that would “provide clarity on maintenance requirements” and also seeks to streamline the process when the city has to tackle nuisance properties, such as mowing or removing weeds or brush from properties.

www.crowrivermedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Litchfield, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planner#Public Property#Property Maintenance#City Code#Litchfield City Council#The Street Department#Nuisance Properties#City Action#City Staff#City Administrator#Property Owners#Maintenance Requirements#Weeds#Repeat Violations#Review#Grass#Reimbursement#Clarity#Certified Mail#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.
Litchfield, MNcrowrivermedia.com

LITCHFIELD CITY COUNCIL BRIEFS

The clip-clopping sound of horse-drawn carriages will return to Litchfield streets this summer. Litchfield City Council approved a resolution during its May 3 meeting to allow Erickson Acres Stables to offer carriage rides within the city. Shari Erickson of Erickson Acres Stables told the City Council she planned to offer...
Litchfield, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Litchfield City Council wrestles with downtown building issues

Striking a balance between encouragement and enforcement with downtown building owners has proven challenging for Litchfield City Council members. But on Monday, the Council agreed to have city staff send a letter to all downtown building owners telling them they might be eligible for a grant to improve their buildings while reminding them to take care of possible code violations at their buildings.
Litchfield, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Downtown farmers market will move to new location

A downtown farmers market is scheduled to open this week after action by the Litchfield City Council. The Council approved a new location for the farmers market in Central Park, moving it from its longtime location on the east side of the park on Marshall Avenue to the park’s north side, on Fourth Street.