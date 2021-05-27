MTA vaccine sites ‘convenient’ for commuters and tourists

DivcoWest and H5 Data Centers Team Up to Grow the Network Infrastructure Ecosystem at the 225,000 Square-Foot Edge Data Center and Carrier Hotel. H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and carrier hotel provider, announced its expansion to 325 Hudson, a 225,000 square-foot data center and carrier hotel in New York City. In partnership with DivcoWest, a multidisciplinary investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, H5 DataCenters will provide data center space and services in one of the world’s largest data center markets. Complementing existing data centers in key Eastern US metros such as Ashburn, Atlanta and Cleveland, New York is H5 Data Centers’ 14th US market.