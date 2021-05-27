MTA vaccine sites ‘convenient’ for commuters and tourists

“L.I. highest vaccination rate in state” (Robert Pelaez – May 28) could be good news for LIRR riders. This follows federal Center for Disease Control’s new guidance. It significantly lifted the requirements for wearing masks both indoors and outdoors. Transit agencies were instructed to keep the mandatory mask requirements in place until Sept. 13. Does this really make sense for everyone who rides the LIRR? A majority of Long Island residents are now fully vaccinated. Many more who have not been vaccinated already have immunity from previous exposure to the COVID-19 virus.