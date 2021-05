JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A child drowned in the Big River in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The victim was an 11-year-old from Cedar Hill, according to the patrol's report, which said the child was swimming when he got stuck on a log in the middle of the river and went under the surface. The report says he was wearing a safety vest. The incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. Officials said the drowning happened on private property off of Riverview Drive near Highway B.