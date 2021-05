For those who recognize the Botanical, it is one of the most beautiful and technical trails in the Vercors near Grenoble, France. It starts at the top of the 3 Pucelles and ends at the bottom of the ski jump of the 1968 Grenoble Olympic Games. This trail has a rather particular taste, it is the one that allowed me to continue to enjoy myself on the bike during the confinement since it was right next to the house.