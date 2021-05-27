Masks are now voluntary at Seminole casinos

MIAMI(CBS)- The body of missing tourist Latrell Harris has been located. The Coast Guard says they have ended their search after a “good Samaritan” spotted his body in the water near Miami Marine Stadium. The 27-year-old was visiting from New York. He went missing Friday night from a charter vessel coming back from Miami Marine Stadium. The crew said he was last seen aboard the vessel when they did a head count before departing. Someone noticed he was missing near the Southeast point of Brickell Key. “After an exhaustive search with our surface and air assets, alongside our partner agencies, it is with a heavy heart to end the search for Mr. Harris, after he was located,” said Capt. JoAnn Burdian, Commander Sector Miami. “Thank you to all who participated in the search efforts and to those who spread the word in social media. Please keep Harris’s family and friends in your prayers.”