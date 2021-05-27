newsbreak-logo
Vanessa Redgrave will not appear in Kevin Spacey comeback film

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Redgrave has announced that she will not appear opposite Kevin Spacey in his comeback film. The Man Who Drew God, the filming of which is about to begin in Italy, is expected to mark Spacey's return to the screen after his career was derailed in 2017 by accusations of sexual harassment and abuse towards more than a dozen men.

