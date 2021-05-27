GB News has the BBC in its sights with a slick, sane, slightly Partridge-esque promise to Britain
After months of teasing and vaguely worded Twitter statements, Andrew Neil’s 24-hours news channel, GB News, has finally added some meat to its bones ahead of its launch on June 13. Today the channel uploaded, on YouTube and social media, two five-minute videos inviting us to “meet the family”, ie its roster of keen-bean presenters, all dutifully lined up to sing GB News’s praises. No one utters the word “BBC” during the videos, but W1A be warned - they’re coming for you.www.telegraph.co.uk