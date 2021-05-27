newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bob Bradshaw

elmoremagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Bob Bradshaw weaves his stories through a blend of roots music forms, drawing from his background as a prose writer and frontman for a rock ‘n’ roll band. Prior to the pandemic, Bradshaw was a live fixture in New England. The Ghost Light, referencing that single light in the theater that stays on after performers and audience have left the premises, is a pandemic-induced metaphor for his ninth studio album. Somehow, he maintains cohesion with 12 vastly different stories, self-contained and not bound by any theme, nor by a consistent set of musicians. Instead, the backing configurations change on just about each tune.

www.elmoremagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Ritter
Person
Patty Larkin
Person
Mike Connors
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
John Sheeran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roots Music#Resonator Guitar#Jim Bob#Rock Music#Musical Theater#Blues Music#Kentucky Oak Trust#B3#Argentinian#Bob Bradshaw Album#Drummer Mike Connors#Bassist Zachariah Hickman#Bassist Ed Lucie#Character Portraits#Studio Album#Sweet Sounds#Echoes#Niagara Falls#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwrir.org

Bob turns 80!

This round of the show is a hard departure from our normal programming, so I hope all of the old time and 78 enthusiasts will bear with us this week! In celebration of his upcoming 80th birthday, we’ll be exploring the catalogue of Bob Dylan through the lens and voices of artists spanning the decades. Bob has been a big inspiration to many, including myself. Enjoy!
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

David Crosby Recruits Michael McDonald for New Song ‘River Rise’

David Crosby will release a new album, For Free, on July 23. The singer-songwriter previewed the project with lead single "River Rise," featuring Michael McDonald. The Doobie Brothers singer adds his distinctive voice to the breezy folk-rock track, which gently builds to a climactic guitar solo. McDonald harmonizes with Crosby on the chorus, singing, "Let the river rise, open up the skies / Not gonna wash away."
Musicgratefulweb.com

CARPENTERS: THE MUSICAL LEGACY

The definitive biography of one of the most enduring and endeared recording artists in history—the Carpenters—will be told for the first time from the perspective of Richard Carpenter, through more than 100 hours of exclusive interviews and some 200 photographs from Richard’s personal archive, many never published. CARPENTERS: THE MUSICAL LEGACY is coming to bookstores on October 19th. Pre-order your copy of CARPENTERS: THE MUSICAL LEGACY today, HERE:
MusicStereogum

David Crosby – “River Rise” (Feat. Michael McDonald)

The cantankerous folk-rock legend David Crosby, last seen on this site Twitter-beefing with Phoebe Bridgers, has made a whole lot of music in recent years; Here If You Listen, his last album, came out in 2018. This summer, Crosby will release his new album For Free, which he co-wrote and recorded with his son, the multi-instrumentalist and producer James Raymond.
MusicSonoma Index Tribune

Forever young: Locals sing out for Bob Dylan’s 80th

What more can one say about Bob Dylan? He has 10 Grammy Awards scattered around his Malibu home (the one with the golden dome), an Academy Award he takes on stage when he’s on tour (for “Things Have Changed,” from the film “Wonder Boys”), and the Nobel Prize for Literature (though he’s almost exclusively a songwriter).
Musicwpr.org

Lizz Wright On Mountain Stage

Georgia native Lizz Wright is a rising star of contemporary jazz music, but when she visited Mountain Stage in 2010, Wright took a musical turn to celebrate her gospel roots instead. Host Larry Groce called Wright one of the greatest vocalists to ever guest on the show. By her second...
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of May 24th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Ben Kweller (Just For Kids), Noah Kahan (Part Of Me), The Marias (Hush), Alex Cuba (I Think Of You), Weezer (I Need Some Of That), Cha Wa (My People), & Sleater-Kinney (Worry With You)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues celebrated the...
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Music Reviews: Van Morrison

"Latest Record Project, Volume 1" (Exile/BMG) COVID-19 has affected us all, and turned Van Morrison into a conspiracy theorist. To be fair, Morrison has a long-standing reputation as an irritable curmudgeon fixated on injustices perpetrated on him by the music business. But now paranoia has become his raison d'etre, complaint...
Celebritiesspectator.us

Approximately Bob Dylan

Clinton Heylin is the éminence grise of Bob Dylan scholars: co-founder of Wanted Man (the magazine dedicated to studying Dylan’s life and work), long-time editor of its quarterly magazine the Telegraph, compiler of Bob Dylan: Stolen Moments: The Ultimate Reference Book and also the author of Behind the Shades, which, when first published in 1991, was rightly praised as the most reliable account of Dylan’s life and career up to that point. Dylan has accomplished a great deal since then, including becoming a Nobel laureate, so it’s not surprising that Heylin should want to bring his account up to date, especially since a large new collection of Dylan material has recently been deposited in the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa. This archive has allowed Heylin to build an indispensable account on the foundations of his previous one — and it is published in good time to mark Dylan’s 80th birthday on May 24.
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Music Reviews: Tony Joe White

"Smoke From the Chimney" (Easy Eye Sound) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
Musicwfpk.org

On This Day 1971: Graham Nash Shares Songs for Beginners

50 years ago today, Graham Nash released his debut solo album Songs for Beginners. After Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young released the acclaimed Déjà Vu, each member released their own solo effort. Nash’s effort proved to be a success, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Interview – Curtis Labelle

Alberta’s own Curtis Labelle has released his new pedal-pumping single, “Run Run Away”. The Sylvan Lake, AB-based rock pianist masterfully lives up to his handle with this blast of energy anthem that irresistibly dares listeners to join in as he soars through the hook-powered “Run run away! Run run away-ay!” chorus. That same ten-fingered, passionate engine that drove Elton John, Billy Joel, and Ben Folds up the keys into stardom is also propelling Labelle and this new, rhythmically infectious release is the vehicle that will have everyone riding along.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Bruce Springsteen Teases New Album, Plays Four-Song Acoustic Set

Bruce Springsteen was presented with the Woody Guthrie Prize Thursday night, May 13th, and during a Q&A with Guthrie’s daughter Nora and Grammy Museum Executive Director Robert Santelli, Springsteen casually mentioned that he has a new album in the works. “California was an enormous influence on some of my most topical writing through my ‘90s, 2000s and even now,” he said. “We have a record coming out soon that’s set largely in the West.”
Music985theriver.com

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan! Folk-rock legend turns 80 today

He once famously sang about being forever young, but Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday today. The singer/songwriter born Robert Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in nearby Hibbing, has gone on to change the landscape of the popular music with his poetic, lyrical and topical songs.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

B.J. Thomas, 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' Singer, Dead at 78

B.J. Thomas, the vocalist who mixed the stylish sophistication of a pop crooner and the down-home soul of a country singer on songs like the 1969 smash “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” died Saturday in his Arlington, Texas home at the age of 78. A rep for Thomas confirmed the singer’s death. The cause of death was lung cancer, which Thomas had publicly revealed he had in March.