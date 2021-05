In a matchup of KCII area teams in Mediapolis Friday, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens got by the Columbus Wildcats in the opening round of the Southeast Iowa Superconference soccer tournament 1-0. Hillcrest got on the board in the first half with a Will Kolck goal set up by a Jorge Canchola assist. The Raven defense did the rest, making that tally stand up. Aiden Krabill had three saves in goal as he turned in the clean sheet. With the victory, Hillcrest is now 6-4 on the season, Columbus falls to 7-6. Hillcrest travels to Wapello today for the semifinals of the Superconference tournament where they will meet Mediapolis.