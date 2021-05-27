Girls’ Soccer: Mediapolis Advances, Winfield Falls

The Hillcrest Academy boys soccer team dropped a Southeast Iowa Superconference match to visiting Mediapolis Thursday in Kalona 1-0. Playing in the tough and windy conditions, both teams struggled to get much going offensively in the first half. It was the Bulldogs that broke through in the final minute before intermission with a goal from Drew Zurmuehlen that would prove to be the difference. After the break, the Ravens pushed forward in an attempt to find the equalizer, but despite several chances, could not put the ball in the back of the net. MEPO outshot Hillcrest 20-11 on the night including 10-4 in shots on goal. Aiden Krabill made six saves in the match for Hillcrest. With the loss, Hillcrest is now 2-3 on the year, Mediapolis improves to 7-3.