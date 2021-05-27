newsbreak-logo
Girls’ Soccer: Mediapolis Advances, Winfield Falls

By Nathan Bloechl
KILJ — Class 1A girls’ postseason soccer commenced yesterday. Mediapolis scored the final tally in extra time, as the Bullettes snuck by West Liberty 2-1 in a Class 1A quarterfinal last night. The win snapped a two match losing skid for Mediapolis. They are now 4-10-1. They’ll take on top-seeded...

Mediapolis, IAkciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Open Regionals At Wapello

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls golf team begins the postseason on Monday when they travel to Heritage Oaks outside of Mediapolis for the first round of class 2A regional play. The Hawks were last on the course a week ago when they finished second at a River Valley Conference quadrangular at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside. The Golden Hawks come into the night with a 451 average per 18 holes. They are led by Madelyn Bender with her 105 average.
Mediapolis, IAkciiradio.com

Ravens Get Revenge on Wildcats; Advance In Tournament

In a matchup of KCII area teams in Mediapolis Friday, the Hillcrest Academy Ravens got by the Columbus Wildcats in the opening round of the Southeast Iowa Superconference soccer tournament 1-0. Hillcrest got on the board in the first half with a Will Kolck goal set up by a Jorge Canchola assist. The Raven defense did the rest, making that tally stand up. Aiden Krabill had three saves in goal as he turned in the clean sheet. With the victory, Hillcrest is now 6-4 on the season, Columbus falls to 7-6. Hillcrest travels to Wapello today for the semifinals of the Superconference tournament where they will meet Mediapolis.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Iowa Stateq957.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Des Moines County, IAHawk Eye

Southeastern Community College's Koby Isaac earns All-America honorable mention

Koby Isaac had a lot of things to process as a freshman on the Southeastern Community College men's basketball team this season. Isaac, a 6-foot-3 guard from Atlanta, Georgia, moved halfway across the country to play for the Blackhawks. He had to learn a new system under head coach Lorenzo Watkins. He had to adjust to a season which didn't begin until late January as the Blackhawks jumped right into Region XI play.
Mount Pleasant, IAkilj.com

College Baseball: Wesleyan Sweeps Eureka in Home Doubleheader

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball team earned two wins yesterday, knocking off Eureka College 3-1 and 11-0 as they improved to 8-15. In game one, former Mediapolis prep Cauy Massner hurled eight innings of one run ball, scattering five hits while striking out 10. Brandon Devillier worked a scoreless ninth to...
Kalona, IAkciiradio.com

Ravens Run Into Bulldogs

The Hillcrest Academy boys soccer team dropped a Southeast Iowa Superconference match to visiting Mediapolis Thursday in Kalona 1-0. Playing in the tough and windy conditions, both teams struggled to get much going offensively in the first half. It was the Bulldogs that broke through in the final minute before intermission with a goal from Drew Zurmuehlen that would prove to be the difference. After the break, the Ravens pushed forward in an attempt to find the equalizer, but despite several chances, could not put the ball in the back of the net. MEPO outshot Hillcrest 20-11 on the night including 10-4 in shots on goal. Aiden Krabill made six saves in the match for Hillcrest. With the loss, Hillcrest is now 2-3 on the year, Mediapolis improves to 7-3.