M-DOT Removing Most Traffic Restrictions For Holiday Weekend
This Memorial Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions on more than 62 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers. With pandemic restrictions being lifted, AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.1 million Michigan residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a 57 percent increase from last year.www.radioresultsnetwork.com