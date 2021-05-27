Locally owned bridal shop to open at The Greene

A trucking business is migrating closer to Dayton in an effort to support current and future growth. The move will prompt new hires. Sher International, which currently rents space in West Chester and Liberty townships, has acquired a property at 2608 Oxford State Road in Middletown. The former junk yard will serve as the company's headquarters, and will eventually include a small dispatch facility, docks, storage/warehousing and space for trucks and trailers to park.