Dayton, OH

Locally owned bridal shop to open at The Greene

By John Bush
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dayton-area native has returned to her hometown to open a new bridal shop at one of the region's premier shopping centers.

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

