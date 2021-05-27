Citizens: HSBC deal fills 'huge hole' in NYC; expands digital customer reach

In-restaurant dining may be coming back, but online ordering is not going anywhere. In fact, PYMNTS research from the most recent edition of Delivering On Restaurant Rewards, created in collaboration with Paytronix, finds that 92 percent of all vaccinated restaurant customers say they intend to keep ordering online at least somewhat as often as they do now. As online ordering only continues to grow, major restaurant aggregators are seeing revenues soar, suggesting that the difficulties these services pose for restaurants will only become more pressing in years to come. Now, New York City has proposed a solution to one of these key challenges — the sharing of data.