Citizens: HSBC deal fills 'huge hole' in NYC; expands digital customer reach

By Jeff Blumenthal
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 3 days ago
The deal immediately makes it one of the 25 largest retail banks in New York and almost a third of the new deposits are digital-only.

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Retailbankingexchange.com

Citizens, Cathay Buy Branches as HSBC Quits US Retail Banking

Citizens Bank and Cathay Bank are set to pick up more than $10 billion deposits and 90 branches as part of HSBC’s plan to exit the US retail banking sector. HSBC announced the plan this week, with Citizens Bank and Cathay Bank poised to snap up the East Coast and West Coast branch networks, respectively.
Providence, RIDetroit News

Citizens Financial agrees to acquire 80 US branches from HSBC

Citizens Financial Group Inc., the Providence, Rhode Island-based regional lender, agreed to acquire 80 U.S. branches and an online-deposit business from HSBC Holdings Plc as it beefs up a banking network that extends from New England to U.S. mid-Atlantic and Midwest states. Citizens said it will pick up about $9...
Providence, RIAmerican Banker

Citizens CEO says HSBC deal ‘ticks all the boxes'

Over the years, acquisitions of fee-based business have played a key role in Citizens Financial Group’s growth strategy. The Providence, Rhode Island, company’s agreement to purchase much of HSBC’s U.S. retail business breaks with that pattern. The deal, which includes $9 billion of deposits, $2.2 billion of loans and 80...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Citizens Sees Wealth Management Opportunity in HSBC Transaction

HSBC Holdings is exiting the U.S. retail banking business, unloading many of its bank branches, holding onto a handful of locations to convert into international "wealth centers," for its global wealth management clients, according to a recent announcement. That will result in some 20 to 25 wealth management hubs for...
InternetComputer Weekly

Trust is key to keeping the digital customer happy

Although there is a lot of evidence showing a huge boost in e-commerce during the pandemic, as the economy reopens, those organisations that experienced the biggest growth in their digit channels may be in for a shock. The McKinsey survey of global consumer sentiment, conducted in April 2021, reported that although total digital adoption remains above pre-pandemic levels, many industries and regions may see a modest negative net change in post-pandemic digital use compared with 2020.
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

NYC Introduces Bill To Require Restaurant Aggregators To Share Customer Data

In-restaurant dining may be coming back, but online ordering is not going anywhere. In fact, PYMNTS research from the most recent edition of Delivering On Restaurant Rewards, created in collaboration with Paytronix, finds that 92 percent of all vaccinated restaurant customers say they intend to keep ordering online at least somewhat as often as they do now. As online ordering only continues to grow, major restaurant aggregators are seeing revenues soar, suggesting that the difficulties these services pose for restaurants will only become more pressing in years to come. Now, New York City has proposed a solution to one of these key challenges — the sharing of data.
Businessretaildive.com

Digital brand company Perch raises $775M to expand globally

As the market for scaling digital brands heats up, Perch, a digital commerce company that acquires and grows Amazon third-party and other direct-to-consumer brands, has raised $775 million. The Series A funding round included participation from the SoftBank Vision Fund, Spark Capital and Victory Park Capital, the company announced on Wednesday.
Retailwibqam.com

HSBC says U.S. remains key market, following retail exit

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC said on Friday the United States remains key to its growth plans, a day after announcing the sale of its mass market retail U.S. banking business in a country where it has long struggled to make strong profits. HSBC’s business in the United States will focus...
Economyfinextra.com

HSBC to take on fintech rivals with multi-currency digital wallet

HSBC is leading the fightback against fintech rivals like Wise with the launch of a multi-currency digital wallet that enables businesses to make international payments simply and securely. HSBC Global Wallet launches initially in the US, UK and SIngapore, with payment capabilities in euros, UK pound sterling, Hong Kong dollars,...
Public Healthmxdwn.com

NYC Venues Can Now Open at Full Capacity to Vaccinated People

As the world is slowly starting to reopen, live shows are making their much-anticipated return. While some states have venues at limited capacity, New York is getting ready to have its venues at full capacity. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference that venues can be open at full capacity to vaccinated people. He states”All venues have the option of going to 100% capacity for fully-vaccinated people. Some venues, and we authorized, you can be 50% vaccinated, 50 unvaccinated, but that limits the capacity of the venue.”
WorldBloomberg

Digital Bank Upstarts Are Years Away From Profits in Hong Kong

Want the lowdown on what's moving Asia’s markets in your inbox every morning? Sign up here. Hong Kong’s virtual banks are facing years of red ink on the bottom line after making limited inroads against their brick-and-mortar rivals in the financial hub. The two leading digital banks so far, Mox...