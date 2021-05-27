We Need to Reimagine the Modern Think Tank

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. In early days of Islam when sciences had not yet taken proper roots, the Greek philosophy was considered to be the measure of wisdom and rationality the world over. Our forerunners, the traditionalists, and the religious vanguards befittingly encountered the philosophical attacks against postulates and tenets of Islam, in terms of Greek philosophy. For that, they contrived the discipline of ‘logic’ known as ‘Ilm-e-Kalam.’ The present generation has opened eyes in the scientific age and a person even with slightest learning and knowhow of science is at least aware of scientific methods. The hard disk of the modern mans mind has been formatted in a manner that he won’t accept anything incompatible with scientific thinking. He knows that all scientific procedures produce logically correct results.