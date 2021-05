ESCANAVA — State data Saturday had five more confirmed positives in Delta County and one new case each in Menominee and Schoolcraft counties. For the Upper Peninsula, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website Saturday added 30 new confirmed positives: five in Delta, Mackinac and Baraga counties; four in Gogebic County; three in Iron County; two in Marquette and Houghton counties; and one each in Menominee, Schoolcraft, Luce and Ontonagon counties.