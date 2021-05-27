Ross and Rachel from ‘Friends’ Nearly Hooked Up in Real Life

Cancel
The most stunning revelation from the new Friends reunion has to be that the actors who played Ross and Rachel crushed hard on each other during Season 1. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston say as much during Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. At the time, he would have been 27 years old and she 25. The on-again, off-again onscreen couple both wanted it in real life, too, and they said as much at the time.

