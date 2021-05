Senior Emily Orth capped off her career with the North Haven cheerleading team by earning All-SCC and All-State accolades this year. (Photo courtesy of Emily Orth ) While growing up watching her two brothers play football, Emily Orth was inspired by the talents that she saw from North Haven’s cheerleaders on the sidelines. Emily decided that she wanted to be like just them and started working hard to turn that goal into reality, ultimately becoming an All-SCC and All-State cheerleader at North Haven High School.