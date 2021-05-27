John Krasinski has ideas for A Quiet Place Part III, but realizes it's a 'sandbox' that will move on without him

Since the opening scene of Jaws, many blockbuster filmmakers have strived to riff on Steven Spielberg’s particular four-quadrant brand of graceful thrills and grounded emotion. Utilizing the fundamental calling cards of that director in 2018, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place was a passable imitation with bludgeoning sound design to keep one’s mind off certain dubious narrative decisions. Successful enough to quickly earn a sequel, A Quiet Place Part II has now arrived after a year-long pandemic delay, adding a few new characters but upping the scope only slightly. It’s another unsparing sensory experience, seeking to amp up tension with every sound (or not) that’s being made. The approach is effective in a handful of moments that rely on jolting jump scares, but with a mix of bewildering character decisions and contrived plotting that banks on cheap tricks, any interest in this expanding universe dissipates by the film’s final moments.