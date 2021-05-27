newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Krasinski has ideas for A Quiet Place Part III, but realizes it's a 'sandbox' that will move on without him

By Matthew Jackson
syfy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of waiting, A Quiet Place Part II will finally hit theaters this weekend after months of fresh anticipation and a wave of critical acclaim. It's been a long road to finally getting the horror sequel in front of audiences at all, but even with the long wait in mind, there are already thoughts about the future of the series floating out in the entertainment world. Director John Krasinski knows this, and he knows it so well that he even spent part of the production process on the sequel planning for it.

www.syfy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part Iii#Fun Things#Horror Movies#Movies In Theaters#Special Things#A Quiet Place Part Iii#Paramount Pictures#Quiet Place#Director John Krasinski#Mind#Part Ii#Thoughts#Thr#The Hollywood Reporter#Fresh Anticipation#Producer#Critical Acclaim#Follow Ups#Mid Promotional Cycle#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesBloomberg

‘A Quiet Place’ Stars Think Paramount Owes Them Money

Paramount Pictures is in a pay dispute with a Hollywood power couple over the studio’s streaming plans for the new horror picture “A Quiet Place Part II,” according to a person familiar with the matter, creating a behind-the-scenes drama that could affect the income of other big stars. The couple,...
MoviesMiddletown Press

Emily Blunt Stars in Terrifying New Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here, teasing one of the first big theatrical releases since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down cinemas last spring. The sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place premieres on May 28th. Part II picks up where John Krasinski’s first horror film left...
MoviesNo Film School

Emily Puts It Bluntly—the Superhero Genre Is Exhausted

While sitting with Howard Stern this week, Emily Blunt squashed rumors that she and husband John Krasinski would play opposite each other in a Fantastic Four reboot. She told Stern that superhero movies are "not up [her] alley." She continues, "That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call......
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

‘A Quiet Place II’ shares its final trailer, saying the film is meant forthe theaters

The latest and final trailer for the upcoming “A Quiet Place II” dropped online Thursday morning. The trailer, which you can see below, gives us our first glimpse of what to expect in the new film. It appears “A Quiet Place II” will take place before the aliens invaded Earth and after the events of “A Quiet Place,” which allows John Krasinski’s character to appear again in the series.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

John Krasinski

Access contact info, org charts, active projects and more for John Krasinski and 80,000+ other executives and producers. Want to contact John Krasinski directly? Get phone numbers, email addresses, org charts and more from virtually everyone working in entertainment! Visit Variety Insight.
Moviesimdb.com

Paramount Reportedly Won’t Make A New Deal With John Krasinski & Emily Blunt After ‘A Quiet Place II’ Streaming News

When it was announced that WarnerMedia was going to send all of Warner Bros’ 2021 film slate to theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, there was quite a bit of pushback behind the scenes from filmmakers. Reports surfaced that WarnerMedia had to quickly renegotiate deals with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot for “Wonder Woman 1984,” for example, after the release strategy would clearly cause issues with their current profit-sharing deals.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

New Trailer, Featurette and Event for A Quiet Place Part II!

Paramount Pictures has revealed the official new trailer and a featurette for A Quiet Place Part II, opening in theaters, Dolby Cinema and IMAX on May 28. You can watch the new trailer and featurette using the players below. Paramount and Cinemark Theatres today also announced an Opening Night Fan...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FANTASTIC FOUR: Emily Blunt Says She & John Krasinski Have Not Been Contacted About The Marvel Studios Reboot

Ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the Fantastic Four, fans have been clamoring for Kevin Feige and company to cast the real-life husband-wife duo of John Krasinski (The Office; Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow; A Quiet Place) as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn't sound like there's been much movement on that front.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

A Quiet Place Part II Review: John Krasinski Delivers a Loud Bag of Cheap Tricks

Since the opening scene of Jaws, many blockbuster filmmakers have strived to riff on Steven Spielberg’s particular four-quadrant brand of graceful thrills and grounded emotion. Utilizing the fundamental calling cards of that director in 2018, John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place was a passable imitation with bludgeoning sound design to keep one’s mind off certain dubious narrative decisions. Successful enough to quickly earn a sequel, A Quiet Place Part II has now arrived after a year-long pandemic delay, adding a few new characters but upping the scope only slightly. It’s another unsparing sensory experience, seeking to amp up tension with every sound (or not) that’s being made. The approach is effective in a handful of moments that rely on jolting jump scares, but with a mix of bewildering character decisions and contrived plotting that banks on cheap tricks, any interest in this expanding universe dissipates by the film’s final moments.
Akron, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Final trailer released for "A Quiet Place Part II"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York will have its silver screen moment this spring as "A Quiet Place Part II" hits theaters at the end of May. Before the pandemic shutdown most productions and movie theaters, the stars were in our area filming scenes for the thriller. The movie features...
MoviesPopculture

Emily Blunt Finally Speaks Out on 'Fantastic Four' Casting Rumors

Fans of superhero movies tend to get carried away with theories. Ever since it was announced that another iteration of The Fantastic Four was on the way, this time an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fancasting took off in a major way, with most of social media believing that married actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the ideal people to take on the roles of Sue Storm and Reed Richards. Fan art was made, theories began to pop up everywhere, and people got their hearts set on this potential casting.