John Krasinski has ideas for A Quiet Place Part III, but realizes it's a 'sandbox' that will move on without him
After more than a year of waiting, A Quiet Place Part II will finally hit theaters this weekend after months of fresh anticipation and a wave of critical acclaim. It's been a long road to finally getting the horror sequel in front of audiences at all, but even with the long wait in mind, there are already thoughts about the future of the series floating out in the entertainment world. Director John Krasinski knows this, and he knows it so well that he even spent part of the production process on the sequel planning for it.www.syfy.com