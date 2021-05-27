Tiger Woods Calls Rehab After Car Crash The Most ‘Painful Thing’ He’s Ever Experienced

Tiger Woods has broken his silence about his ‘painful’ experience in rehab following a near-fatal car crash back in February. Tiger Woods, 45, has opened up about his recovery process following a near death experience in a February car crash. The golf pro has been in rehab after suffering a devastating leg injury, and undergoing surgery. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Tiger told Golf Digest on May 27. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”