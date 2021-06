Häagen-Dazs is one of the most beloved ice cream brands in America. While the name may lead you to believe that this brand has roots in Denmark or elsewhere in Europe, it's actually the brainchild of a New Yorker. Reuben Mattus pulled the European-sounding name out of thin air because he wanted his ice cream to have an aura of old-world know-how and artistry. Beginning in 1960, he set out to make the best ice cream by stubbornly demanding only the finest possible ingredients. More than 60 years later, it's safe to say that Mattus' commitment to excellence paid off and he made the United States an even yummier place to live.