2022 Oscars pushed back a month, will return to usual venue

By Glenn Whipp, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 94th Academy Awards have a new date, moving to March 27, 2022, a month later than originally planned, the motion picture academy announced Thursday. The shift would appear to signal that the academy feels the need to put a bit more space between the Oscars and the live sporting events competing for a dwindling number of viewers. The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to take place from Feb. 4-20, while the 2022 Super Bowl is set for Feb. 13.

