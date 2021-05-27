2022 Oscars pushed back a month, will return to usual venue

The Oscars will by and by be delayed for the following year by one month. The 2021 Academy Awards was an exceptional service that was deferred two months from its standard February date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For contemplations to wellbeing conventions, the show was held at Los Angeles Union Station as opposed to the standard Dolby Theater. Because of the deferment of the honor show, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expanded the qualification period for movies to meet all requirements for the 2021 Oscars, a change that helped numerous films including Best Picture-candidate Judas and the Black Messiah.