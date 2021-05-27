Op-ed: White teachers who refuse to teach CRT should leave profession
The teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) is under attack in schools all over the United States. As an educator, we don’t have to know every detail about an event or be an expert on said topic in order to hold space for our students to safely discuss their viewpoints and feelings. As a part of our training and ongoing professional development, we should be well-versed in vetting resources to present reputable information to our students to help them form, bolster, and/or negate their perspectives. We should know how to facilitate a conversation amongst our students in our classroom.theblackwallsttimes.com