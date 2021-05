After seeing his team get no-hit by Cheshire for its first loss of the season on April 20, East Haven softball Head Coach Ed Crisafi said that the Yellowjackets entered last week’s action with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. Crisafi’s squad responded in a big-time way by prevailing in all three of its games, winning two blowouts and a nail-biter to improve to 8-1 on the year.