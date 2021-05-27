‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will Jamie Dutton Choose His Girlfriend, Unborn Baby After Cutting Ties with His Family?

Yellowstone fans are giddy with excitement as a brand new season of the Paramount Network Series is growing near. While Yellowstone is on hiatus, fans of the modern western drama have taken the opportunity to brush up on previous seasons. The show has brought forth nothing less than epic scenes and critical character development. One of the show’s most iconic moments came in season two when Rip Wheeler and Kayce Dutton squared off for control of the bunkhouse. A recent Reddit thread examines that scene to determine who actually “wins” the fight. The scene is wonderfully done by actors Cole Hauser (Rip) and Luke Grimes (Kayce) and certainly worth another look. The two Yellowstone Ranch giants square off in the center of a horse ring with the entire bunkhouse watching. It isn’t the first between the two and it might not be the last, either.