‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Receives Backlash from Fans after Losing in Tournament of Champions

Jeopardy! enters into its yearly Tournament of Champions this week as previous game winners converge on the set once again in a high-stakes battle. Making this year’s Tournament of Champions is bittersweet for some of the contestants as it is the first without Alex Trebek. The longtime Jeopardy! host lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November of last year. He was 80-years-old at the time of his passing and recorded his final episodes just days before his death. It was that kind of dedication and loyalty that left a lasting impression on Jeopardy! contestants. Before heading into battle for the tournament, several of the champions shared their thoughts of Trebek and how he will be missed.