‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Receives Backlash from Fans after Losing in Tournament of Champions

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As expected, the competition in this year’s “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions has been quite intense and full of drama. The two-day “Jeopardy!” tournament final round will begin later today (Thursday) and carry on until Friday’s final match. Only the best of the best “Jeopardy!” winners of the past qualify for the annual Tournament of Champions. Each contestant appearing in the tournament has won multiple episodes of the game show and accumulated impressive win totals. The tournament began last week with 15 past “Jeopardy!” winners taking the stage. Now, only three final competitors remain as they battle for a $250,000 grand prize and the title of “Jeopardy!” champion. Competing in this year’s finals are contestants Jennifer Quail, Sam Kavanaugh and Veronica Vichit-Vadanka.

