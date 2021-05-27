Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

13 Years Ago: Darius Rucker Releases His Debut Country Single

By Annie Zaleski
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 27, 2008, Darius Rucker made the jump into country music: Thirteen years ago today, he released his debut country single, "Don't Think I Don't Think About It." By that time, Rucker was a decorated musician who had already experienced multi-platinum success in the 1990s with the pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. "Don't Think I Don't Think About It" was Rucker's first country single, but it wasn't his first solo single: Back in 2002, he released a solo album, Back to Then, that took inspiration from soul and R&B.

1027kord.com
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charley Pride
Person
Darius Rucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Music#Hootie The Blowfish#Southern#Multi Platinum Success#Love Songs#Guitars#Releases#Night Games#Wistful Pedal Steel#Lively Fiddle#Pure Country#Regrets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musickfdi.com

Country Music Minute: New Music from Darius and Jordan Davis, A New Tour from Midland and Mitchell Tenpenny Tells The Story Behind “To Us It Did” | JJ Hayes | KFDI

Serving up more goodies today in the Country Music Minute. Darius Rucker is new to TikTok and he’s using it to tease his new song, “My Masterpiece”. Jordan Davis has a new EP on the way and it contains an duet with Luke Bryan. Midland is getting back out on the road and Mitchell Tenpenny talks about his new song “To Us It Did”, how it happened and who he wrote it with.
Charleston, SCPosted by
102.7 KORD

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker was born on May 13, 1966, in Charleston, S.C. He and his five siblings were raised by their single mother, Carolyn. The artist's passion for music was clear from a young age, and he gained international success as the frontman of '90s pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. Then, in 2008, Rucker made his country debut with Learn to Live, and the "I Got Nothin'" singer hasn't looked back since.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde + Eric Church sign on for a vaccine PSA to debut during the ACM Awards

Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde and Eric Church will appear in a new PSA spot encouraging country fans to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, Billboard reports. The PSA is a partnership between the Ad Council and ACM Lifting Lives, which is the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic branch. The clip will debut during the 2021 ACM Awards, which takes place next month, and run throughout the summer.
MusicPosted by
Q106.5

Darius Rucker Announces New Hampshire Show

HOOTIE. Darius Rucker is getting back on the road this summer, and plans to make a stop just shy of Maine. Concerts are roaring back in New Hampshire. Numerous venues are scheduling new country concerts well into the winter months. The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, in Gilford, will begin their summer concert season with socially distant, reduced-capacity shows. After that, they plan to host full-capacity concerts.
Musiccatcountry96.com

Cat Country 96 & 107.1 Welcomes Darius Rucker at Musikfest!

Cat Country 96 & 107.1 Welcomes Darius Rucker at Musikfest on August 7th on the Wind Creek Steel Stage. Rucker first attained multi-Platinum status in the music industry as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, he has celebrated four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart and nine No. 1 singles at Country radio, earning a whole new legion of fans. In 2014, Rucker won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 4x Platinum-selling cover of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.” As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker is a continuous supporter of the MUSC Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, and has raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament, as well as for more than 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation. Currently, Rucker is on the road with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates for the Group Therapy Tour as they celebrate the 25th Anniversary of mega-hit Cracked Rear View as well as the forthcoming release of Imperfect Circle, their first album in nearly 15 years, set for release November 1 with Universal Music Group Nashville. For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.
Happy, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Happy Birthday Darius Rucker

Happy Birthday to Darius Rucker. I am proud to wish my friend a very Happy Birthday. I don't know if I am supposed to say this be he turns 55 today. I had the pleasure of meeting Darius Rucker in Memphis a few years back. Darius was one of our special guests that year because he was receiving the Randy Owen "Angels Among Us" Award, for all of that he does for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Darius Rucker has raised millions of dollars over the years for the kids at St. Jude.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Darius Rucker to headline Tampa Pig Jig this October

TAMPA, Fla. - Three-time Grammy award winner Darius Rucker is headed for the Bay Area this October. The Tampa Pig Jig just announced he’ll be the headliner for this year's event. Last year's Pig Jig was canceled. This year, it's the tenth anniversary of the festival, which benefits NephCure Kidney...
Celebritiescountry1025.com

Watch: Darius Rucker’s New ‘My Masterpiece’ Video

Darius Rucker revealed his latest music video for his new single “My Masterpiece” last night (5/13). The video shows him singing on the beach. Darius said of the song, “The song is about a guy who really just wants to be known for the tremendous amount of love he has for this woman, and I think that’s beautiful. During a tough time like this past year has been, I think upbeat songs like this are important because they remind people that even when things are tough, there’s also a lot of good in life and good in the world.”
MusicPosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in June 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
MusicHypebae

City Girls Debuts First Single of the Year, "Twerkulator"

Hip hop duo City Girls has returned to the music scene with a brand new track via Quality Control Music and Motown Records. A snippet of the project dubbed “Twerkulator” circulated on TikTok a few months ago, making the song another viral dance challenge with now over one million Creates and 750 million views.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Adam Sanders Releases His Debut Album ‘What If I’m Right’

“Real. Authentic. Like a guy who grew up IN real country music and not just around it. There’s no act there. That’s no facade. That’s just him. It’s who he is.”. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music artist and highly-sought after songwriter Adam Sanders released his full-length debut album What If I’m Right today. After penning such hits as Dustin Lynch’s “Hell Of A Night” and Cole Swindell’s “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” Sanders is “stepping into the spotlight” (Billboard) and staking his claim with his debut featured by Billboard’s First Country, Rolling Stone Country’s Music Picks, The Boot, Taste Of Country and American Songwriter. Ahead of the official album release, People.com shared his NASCAR-inspired song “Daddy Jesus And Earnhardt,” noting “it is a song that could go and make Sanders a country music superstar.” What If I’m Right is available at digital retailers everywhere today, listen here: https://smarturl.it/WhatIfImRight.
Celebritiescountry1025.com

WATCH: A Quick Snippet Of Darius Rucker On The Masked Singer

Just what our Friday needs… A little Darius, and a lot of beers and sunshine!. I can’t do anything about the beers, we’ve got the sunshine, and here’s your Darius, from his recent appearance as a guest judge on FOX TV’s The Masked Singer. It’s just a few seconds long.