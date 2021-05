The Westbrook boys’ tennis squad remains undefeated so far this season, and last week was no exception. The Knights secured the No. 1 seed in the Shoreline Conference Tournament with a victory over Haddam-Killingworth in a match that began on April 30, but was completed on May 3. That victory marked Westbrook’s final game needed to have a 10-0 record in terms of Shoreline seeding, and the Knights have plenty of time to hone their skills over the final two weeks of the regular season.