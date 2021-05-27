Cancel
Tampa, FL

Marvel Years and Kill Paris play Ybor City for unofficial Sunset Music Festival pre-party

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Sunset Music Festival weekend, so be ready for the pre-parties, the after-parties, the after-after parties, the hotel lobbies—you get the drift. The first “unofficial” pre-party is put on by FWD Thinkers and Disco Lemonade with Vermont DJ Marvel Years, aka Cory Wythe, who played a show at The Attic last November. Wythe is on the other side of Ybor this week, where he’ll run through catchy cuts—my favorite is “The East” with underwater samples of Nas’ “It Ain’t Hard to Tell”—at Orpheum. Denver DJ Kill Paris, aka Corey Baker, shares the bill with beats are a little more funky, a little more jazzy (“Just Groove”), and the Bay area’s own DJ Side Trakd (stylized SIDE TRAKD) and Buffalo’s Brother Bear round things out.

