YMCA Board Votes to Move Forward With New Facility on Muncie Central Campus
Muncie, IN,— The YMCA of Muncie Board of Directors voted this morning to pursue a new downtown facility located at Muncie Central High School (MCHS). Board members approved an internal site selection committee’s recommendation for the project between the YMCA and Muncie Community Schools (MCS). The organizations will now collaborate to finalize a letter of intent and formal memorandum of understanding.www.munciejournal.com