newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muncie, IN

YMCA Board Votes to Move Forward With New Facility on Muncie Central Campus

munciejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuncie, IN,— The YMCA of Muncie Board of Directors voted this morning to pursue a new downtown facility located at Muncie Central High School (MCHS). Board members approved an internal site selection committee’s recommendation for the project between the YMCA and Muncie Community Schools (MCS). The organizations will now collaborate to finalize a letter of intent and formal memorandum of understanding.

www.munciejournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Muncie, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Muncie, IN
Government
City
Muncie, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#Continuum#Board Members#Board Of Education#Area Schools#Ymca Board Votes#Muncie Community Schools#Goodwill#Mcs Ceo#Next Muncie Co Chair#Social Media Ymca#Muncie Board#Ymca President#Muncie Families#School Board President#Community Development#Youth Development#Wellness Initiatives#Athletic Fields#Community Engagement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Delaware County, INmunciejournal.com

United Way Celebration Highlights Fundraising Result, Impact and Volunteers

Muncie, IN—During a most remarkable fundraising campaign year, United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties raised over $1.3 million amidst a global pandemic with unprecedented needs in its three-county footprint. In addition, United Way received Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Economic Relief Initiative grant funds through Indiana United Ways. This brought in an additional $1.1 million for the benefit of the three counties.
Muncie, INwoofboomnews.com

MCS Names Teachers Of The Year

Muncie Community Schools has named Megan Jercha and Isaac Denniston Teachers of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. The Star Press reports Jercha teaches fourth-grade at North View Elementary, is the district’s primary Teacher of the Year, grades K-5. Denniston, a choir teacher at Northside Middle School, is its secondary Teacher of the Year, grades 6-12.
fordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

INDOT Has 100+ Job Openings; Hiring Fair On Thursday In Aurora

INDOT’s greatest need is for skilled trade positions. (Aurora, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hiring for more than 100 well-paying jobs. Recruiters will be available at 10 hiring fairs across the state on Thursday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Locally, interested candidates can meet...
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

More Than $37,000 Raised for Boys and Girls Clubs of Muncie Summer Camp

Muncie, IN—The Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie would like to thank the generous donors and sponsors of this year’s Great Futures Start With Us event, presented by Magna Powertrain. The virtual event, held on Thursday, April 22, raised more than $37,000. In true Boys & Girls Clubs innovative fashion, the fundraising event shifted to a solely virtual event enabling the Clubs to increase the net amount raised for Summer Camp by 64%.
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

Meg Jercha, Isaac Denniston Named MCS Teachers of the Year

Muncie, IN– Muncie Community Schools’ has named Megan Jercha and Isaac Denniston as its Teachers of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. Jercha, a 4th grade teacher at North View Elementary, is the district’s primary Teacher of the Year (grades K-5) while Denniston, a Choir teacher at Northside Middle School, is its secondary Teacher of the Year (grades 6-12).
Delaware County, INmunciejournal.com

Delaware County Adding New Trail for Recreation, Safety

Delaware County, IN – People who walk, run or bike on Delaware County’s trails enjoy their recreational opportunities, but also their convenience for access to retail stores, restaurants and other businesses. They appreciate the added safety factor, since trails act as sidewalks along busy streets and roads. And now the...
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

United Way Community Diaper Drive Kicks Off

Muncie, IN – United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties is kicking off its first Community Diaper Drive. The Diaper Drive will run through June 4. The Community Diaper Drive is a community-wide donation effort, done in partnership with local businesses and organizations, to stock local baby pantries with diapers for struggling families. This year, the Community Diaper Drive will also take place in Henry, Randolph, Madison and Fayette counties.
Lafayette, INWLFI.com

Home with Hope expands resources merges with Meridian Health

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)—Home with Hope is expanding its resources. The organization is partnering with Meridian Health in Muncie. The merger will add 10 programs for the Lafayette recovery residence. With the help of Meridian Health, Home with Hope will also be able to bring in more licensed addiction counselors. People a part of the program will also have access to recovery coaches even after they leave Home with Hope.
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

Altrusa Club Recognizes Local 4th Grade Students During Annual Essay Contest

Muncie, IN – The Altrusa Club of Muncie has awarded winners of its annual fourth grade essay contest. Adam Stout of Burris Laboratory School, Colton Dill of East Washington Academy, Jade Conner of Wes-Del Elementary, Kinley Norton of Selma Elementary, Giselle Sanchez of North View Elementary, and Mahak Tabar of Virtual Learning Program were all recognized during the Altrusa fourth grade essay contest.
Lafayette, INWISH-TV

Meridian Health merging with Lafayette recovery residence

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Muncie-based Meridian Health Services is adding to its portfolio. The regional healthcare organization says it is merging with Lafayette-based recovery residence Home with Hope, though financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Meridian Health says the merger is the continuation of a...
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

Neighborhood Cleanups and Dumpster Days Scheduled for May

Muncie, IN—With the winter snows melted and the ground beginning to burst with color, the site of trash and debris hidden by the winter has become an eyesore. Spring is the perfect time to organize volunteers to beautify our city’s streets, alleys, and sidewalks. Muncie’s neighborhood associations partner with the Muncie Sanitary District each spring and fall to coordinate cleanups and those are set to begin on Saturday, May 8th and continue for the next two weekends.
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

MCS to Celebrate School Lunch Hero Day On May 7th

District to honor frontline workers who helped make sure students didn’t go hungry during COVID-19 Muncie, Ind. — Today, Muncie Community Schools and its food service partner, Chartwells K12, will celebrate National School Lunch Hero Day to recognize the district’s team of essential cooks, chefs, dietitians and food service workers who have served more than 1.1 million meals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muncie, INmunciejournal.com

Teachers Awarded Funds for Creative and Innovative Classroom Projects

Muncie, IN—Seven local teachers will receive $2,749.87 in Robert P. Bell Education Grants from The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. Across the county, 1,000s of students benefit from Bell Education Grants each year. Awards of up to $450 are available through the Bell Grants program. Teachers in...