Criscuolo Manages to Help the T-Birds in Any Way Possible

North Branford senior Charliana Criscuolo has enjoyed every second of serving as a team manager for multiple Thunderbirds’ clubs. (Photo courtesy of Charliana Criscuolo ) Charliana Criscuolo has been involved with the Thunderbirds’ athletic program as the manager for several teams during her time at North Branford High School. Charliana, a senior, first became a manager because she was looking for a fresh start, but soon found out how much she enjoyed making the T-Birds’ seasons as special as can be in that capacity.