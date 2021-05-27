Not All Campgrounds Open This Weekend, Check First Here

If you're heading to the mountains for some Memorial Day weekend fun, you might want to check to see if your favorite campground is open first.Lots of areas will be accessible, but not all campgrounds are open, according to a post from the US Forest Service (below). Not all of it has to do with covid -19 either. The late-season snow has some roads, trails, and campgrounds unfit for this weekend. Check out the Facebook post below from the city of Walla Walla. There's a list of open campgrounds and closed campgrounds. Additionally, I've shared a link from the Washington State Parks Department. They state that about 55 group camps in 52 state parks have reopened. The remaining group camps will open at the time they normally open for the season. That's good news! There are also plenty of day use shelters. But not all of those are open either.