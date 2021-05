In January 2021, President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of Las Vegas businessman Billy Walters who had been serving a 5 year prison term for insider trading. The White House statement regarding the commutation was that Walters had “served nearly 4 years of his prison sentence and paid $44 million in fines, forfeitures, and restitution.” While Walters may have achieved some closure on his case and put a stay in prison behind him, he still has a concern over how his case was prosecuted. In a lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) last year, Walters is asking a federal judge to move the case forward and hopes that law enforcement agents and prosecutors will be held accountable.