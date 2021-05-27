Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Arrest of Man With Knife at Ranch and Home Brings New Details

By Rik Mikals
Cover picture for the article

An arrest yesterday at Kennewick's Ranch and Home has more details. Kennewick Police responded to a man wielding a large knife in the parking lot of Ranch and Home yesterday that shut down the store for a few hours. KPD was on-site and took into a customer that was disturbing...

1027kord.com
