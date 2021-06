Smoothie Bowls are on of our go-to treats for breakfast, snacks or even dessert. This Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl is packed with good for you ingredients and tastes incredible!. It's no secret that one of the first things we eat with is our eyes not just our stomachs. And this Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl looks as good as it tastes, I can promise you that! These smoothie bowls are not only an incredibly delicious treat, but also really nutritious! If you've never had dragon fruit before, you've got to try it. It has a very mild taste, but just sweet enough with a soft, smooth texture that makes it perfect for gobbling up (and putting in smoothies of course!)