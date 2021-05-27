15 Books on Positive Parenting That Will Help You Have a Happier Home

Growing up, my mom always called me and my siblings "ma'am" or "sir." I asked her why once — I mean, we were just kids — and she told me that it's important to treat everyone with respect, no matter their age. This philosophy is exactly what positive parenting is all about. According to Positive Parenting Solutions, "positive parenting holds children to realistic standards by using clear expectations and empowering children to become the resilient and capable children you hope them to be." In other words, it's all about being respectful without spoiling, disciplining without being mean, and holding positive expectations to encourage your children to behave.