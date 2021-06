As many as three in four Americans overestimate their ability to spot fake headlines, making them more vulnerable to disinformation, found a recent study by the University of Utah. The study, published in the Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, also revealed Republicans are more likely to fall for fake news than Democrats.The survey, involving 8,200 participants, was aimed at examining the public's susceptibility to false news due to their inability to recognise their own limitations in identifying such information. It did so by asking the participants to evaluate the accuracy of a series of Facebook headlines and then...