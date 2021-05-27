Kick times, TV set for Tennessee's first three games of 2021 season

Tennessee fans can start making plans for the first three games of the upcoming 2021 football season as the kickoff times and television designations have been set for the Vols' three-game season-opening home stand. The Vols previously announced the move of their season opener against Bowling Green up two days to a Thursday night (Sept. 2), but the SEC on Thursday revealed the complete TV schedule for the first three weeks of the season. That includes Tennessee's home games against Pittsburgh and Tennessee Tech.