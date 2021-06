Trying to box Willow Smith into a hairstyle, let alone a genre of music, just leads to her cutting her hair off in defiance and rocking out however she wants. In a recent cover story interview for V Magazine, Smith opened up about how her creative freedom wasn’t born from overwhelming support, but rather a history of fighting longstanding racist stereotypes against Black artists and the bullying she faced in her childhood. It’s the latest example of how “white people’s music” doesn’t exist, but racism does.