New Era yanked 'Local Market' MLB hats after backlash. None were worse than the Giants, A's models.

By Nico Madrigal-Yankowski
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Era recently released a line of MLB hats called “Local Market.” Baseball fans immediately roasted them, and for good reason. Each hat design is supposed to feature patches that represent the local market of each MLB team. The Boston Red Sox iteration, for instance, has the famous red “B” emblazoned on the front of a navy blue hat, but it’s stuffed with other symbols: a patch of the statue of Paul Revere, and five allegedly well-known area codes.

