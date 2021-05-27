newsbreak-logo
Allentown police charge teen over stolen handgun during probe into shooting

By Sarah M. Wojcik, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Allentown police investigating an early-morning shooting Wednesday have charged an 18-year-old with firearm offenses after he was found with a loaded, stolen handgun, according to court records.

The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street, police say. The shooting victim was grazed by a bullet fired at him during a theft, police report. The victim returned fire after he stumbled on two men taking items from his vehicle, records say.

Using eyewitness accounts from the victim, police found Jatxelle Sardina-Rojas a few blocks away from the crime scene.

Sardina-Rojas, of the 100 block of Mickley Road in Whitehall Township, was charged with receiving stolen property, possessing a firearm without a license and theft from a vehicle.

According to court records:

When officers caught sight of Sardina-Rojas and called to him, he took off running. He was caught, searched and found to have a 9mm handgun that authorities determined had been reported stolen May 12 in the city. Police say they also located the gunshot victim’s backpack and tools that had been taken from the vehicle.

Sardina-Rojas was sent to Lehigh County Jail under $100,000 bail.

Morning Call reporter Sarah M. Wojcik can be reached at 610-778-2283 or swojcik@mcall.com .

