NFL

Houston 'Hot Seat' As Texans Coach Culley Talks OTAs & Deshaun; 'I Make Decisions'

By Timm Hamm
Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

It's not often that a 65-year old career assistant coach gets his first shot at a head coaching position, as is the case with David Culley, who is now overseeing the Houston Texans at OTA's.

"Before I came here,'' he said on Thursday in a media visit regarding the team's OTA work, "I used to make suggestions. Now, I make decisions. That's the biggest change. That thing has flipped now.''

Culley was named head coach of the Texans on January 29, after the team had seemingly gone through their list of desired candidates, and less than two months before starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was named in a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

While Culley praised the roster's offseason participation during this voluntary work - 'The attendance has been great,'' he said - there might not be another NFL franchise with as many question marks surrounding it as the Texans.

One question that came up in Culley's media visit was, of course, about Watson and his legal issues.

"We have nothing more to say,'' Culley said. "We've talked about the Deshaun situation. Nothing is new on that. I have nothing to say about that situation.''

The Texans are coming off a disappointing 4-12 season, a season that many expected a second consecutive AFC South title. The quarterback position remains uncertain as Watson's legal case continues, and he's on record as saying he will not return to the Texans.

Culley did specifically mention, though, newly-added vet QB Tyrod Taylor.

Said the coach: "He is here. He's starting to get in the program. I expect him to fall right in and become the same Tyrod Taylor when he was in Baltimore and in Buffalo.''

Culley did add, though, about rookie Davis Mills and all the QBs: "They're all getting reps. Everybody we've brought in here, we're repping them as if they're the guy."

On Tuesday, SportsBetting.ag released their list of odds on which NFL head coach will be fired first during the 2021 regular-season campaign. David Culley is tied for seventh on the list at 16/1 odds along with Matt Rhule in Carolina and Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

Some might consider it a 'win' that Culley is not higher on the list considering the circumstances in Houston, and that he is lower than some established coaches in the league such as Matt Nagy and Jon Gruden.

For 2021, the Houston Texans have their man in David Culley. But will he still be here in January? The odds are one thing. Culley's new perspective is another.

"I understanding exactly what that's all about,'' he said from that "flip'' to being an assistant to being in charge. "I embrace that.'

