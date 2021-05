STANLEY — After schools released students early on Friday, the official start of the summer season will be compounded on Saturday, as the Hawksbill Pool opens at 11:30 a.m. This summer the pool offers a new splash pad in the former “kiddie pool” area, featuring two water sprinklers (seen in the photo above). The $59,500 cost of the new splash pad was covered in part ($14,000) from grants provided by the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA). The new feature was installed by National Pools.