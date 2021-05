Two years ago, Vanderbilt's comeback from eight runs down against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament championship game marked one of the Commodores' most memorable performances in a season full of them. On Sunday, coach Tim Corbin's club couldn't quite replicate that effort as No. 18 Ole Miss used a 10-run third inning to jump out to an eight-run lead that proved to be too much. Vanderbilt fell 13-10, dropping to third in the SEC at 36-12 overall and 17-9 in the league.