On-street dining will become permanent in downtown under new program

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lovely corner unit, downtown condo close to Willamette University, restaurants, shops, Bush & Pringle Parks. Open floor plan with a large dining area and deck overlooking Pringle Park. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet. Laundry room with storage and large storage room included. Gated parking. Space #15.<p><strong>For open house information, contact LINDA TIPTON, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES R E PROF at 800-589-3161</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Hard to find small acreage in the City Limits! Immaculately kept/maintained property. MH in like new condition & features 3 bed/2 bath open concept living. Attached garage,large covered back deck,beautifully landscaped,multiple shops, covered RV parking, apartment above shop offers many possibilites. Freshly painted exterior,new gutter/fascia boards on home,new deck on apartment, too many updates to list. This property has endless possibilities. Buyer due dilegence on potential development opportunities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact ANGIE BOND, HOMESTAR BROKERS at 503-378-9999</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Single level home in NE Salem. Sits on a .197-acre spacious corner lot.Fenced backyard. Backs up to Claggett Creek. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with double attached garage Vaulted ceilings, spacious living room and kitchen. Brand new roof Feb-2021, New interior paint, new floors and carpet in living room, bathrooms and bedrooms, and hall. Beautiful kitchen w/ granites and Tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located for shopping and quick access to I-5. Near Elementary School.<p><strong>For open house information, contact GREG MESSICK, REALTYNET at 503-770-0584</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Rare find - conveniently located home with 5 bed / 4 bath per the County. Guest house is approx 400 SF Built in 1980. Also listed in WVMLS as a commercial listing due to CR zoning. Great opportunity to own a home on a large lot with beautiful park like setting. Attic space is finished off with a bedroom and bath. Possibility to add additional structures onto the property.Lockbox is inside gate turn right up high attached to the post<p><strong>For open house information, contact ELESA DOLL, SMI REAL ESTATE at 503-390-6060</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>