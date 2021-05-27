This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Fourteen finalists are competing for top prizes in the U.S. Selfies book awards. Publishers Weekly and BookBrunch announced the shortlist for the U.S. Selfies awards on May 26. The U.S. Selfies are sponsored by IngramSpark, Combined Book Exhibit, Barnes & Noble Press, and Author Solutions. The U.S. Selfies book awards, now in their second year, were created to discover and reward the best self-published titles each year. The judges look for stories with high production value that entertain and delight readers, and e-books or print books with creative and effective marketing and publicity campaigns. This year saw the exciting integration of a children’s book category to the contest. In both the adult and children's categories, seven finalists will compete for the top prizes. The organizers produced a free sampler exhibiting the shortlists available to (download here).