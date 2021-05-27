Gin ‘NTonix

Discovery is the name of the game at The Local Gin Co., which takes a hyper-local approach to its monthly gin subscription club. Choose from one of eight English regions (or let Local Gin Co. pick for you), and you’ll be sent a bottle of small-batch gin made in that area. There’s also a box for pink gin lovers, an online gin shop (helpfully categorised by region, flavour profile and garnish) and regular events. Ordering is straightforward, with options to receive a box every one, two or three months. Each box is £40 and you can cancel anytime – we also like that you can easily switch regions so you can try gins from across the country.